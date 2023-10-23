ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after investigators said she allegedly broke into a house and stole a bike and keys to a vehicle that was also stolen days after the break-in. Shyhanna Faber, 26, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation, Theft of Property, and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on October 2, officers were called to a home on Divine Avenue after a man called 911 and said his home had been burglarized. At the scene, officers met with a homeowner who said he arrived home from work and noticed a window AC unit on the ground and the front door of his house open. The man said he entered his home and discovered that his son’s bike was missing, along with spare keys to a Dodge Ram and another car.

The man later told investigators that he saw a woman by the name of Faber list the stolen bicycle for sale on Facebook Marketplace for $200. Then, on October 7, five days after the break-in, the man called 911 again and said his black Dodge Ram had been stolen from his home during the night.

On October 16, detectives trying to locate Faber found her inside a vehicle in an alleyway in the 1300 block of S Jackson. Investigators said the approached Faber and noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. When they asked Faber to exit the vehicle, she told investigators she was just about to “do a shot”, and a syringe fell from the vehicle as she exited. During a search of the vehicle, officers reportedly found heroin, and 4.4 grams of methamphetamine.

In an interview with investigators, Faber said she stole the keys to the Dodge while she was “high on Xanax” and that she’d given the keys to a man named Carlos. She then allegedly admitted to later stealing the vehicle and leaving it at the Royal Inn.

Faber remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Monday morning on a combined $71,000 bond.