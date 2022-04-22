Convicted felon accused of deadly conduct

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A convicted felon is back behind bars after he reportedly committed another crime last month. 24-year-old Savoyrion Allen has been charged with Criminal Mischief, Deadly Conduct, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

According to an affidavit, on March 19, a victim to the Odessa Police Department he was sideswiped in the 400 block of S Dixie Boulevard by an unknown driver in a black Chrysler 300. The victim said he pulled his truck over following the accident and a verbal argument erupted between the victim and the other driver. The victim said the driver pulled a gun out during the argument and pointed it at him.

The victim said at that point, he drove away and later parked and went inside a business to get away from the suspect. However, the driver reportedly followed him. While inside the business, the victim said the driver and another unknown person “taunted” him to come outside and meet them in the parking lot. When the victim later left the business, he found his truck had been shot multiple times and bricks had been thrown through the glass causing extensive, and expensive, damage to the vehicle.

Later, a friend showed the victim a screenshot of a Facebook post describing the incident between the victim and the unknown driver. Investigators discovered that post was written by Allen, who the victim later identified as the driver after seeing Allen’s photos on his social media. Investigators also found photos of the black Chrysler on Allen’s Facebook account.

While looking into Allen’s background, police discovered he was a convicted felon in possession of multiple guns. The affidavit revealed Allen was convicted of firearm theft in July of 2016. In 2017, he was convicted of Aggravated Robbery and Indecency with a Child.

After the victim positively identified Allen, a warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody on April 13. He remained behind bars as of April 22 on a $32,000 bond.