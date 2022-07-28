ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – It’s ladies night! The Fabulous women of Odessa are hosting its monthly networking and raffle donation event from 6 pm to 10 pm tonight at the Pink Mint Boutique. Women in the community will have the opportunity to network with other ladies while shopping, participating in raffles, and enjoying specialty cocktails.

The purpose of Fabulous Women of Odessa is to unite women from all walks of life whether it be local business owners or entrepreneurs, the group focuses on women in the community coming together to support one another.

This month’s location to network with the Fabulous Women of Odessa is Pink Mint Boutique, the owner Natasha Clair shared why this group is vital to the success of the community.

“I decided to host this event because I was very excited about the Fabulous Women of Odessa and what they’re trying to do”

“We’re here to empower each other and other women”

Megan Powell, the leader of Fabulous Women of Odessa shared her enthusiasm for the group.

“The Fabulous Women of Odessa is just a networking group for women of all ages, from all different walks of life.”

“We highlight small businesses and give them exposure, and always do raffles for local non-profits.”

“I love girl time and meeting new people at every event!”

Tonight from 6 pm to 10 pm, all the proceeds from the networking event’s raffle donation will benefit Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center.

To join the group, or learn more about their impact on the community, click here.