ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Fabulous Women of Odessa hosts monthly events to create networking opportunities, promote small businesses and give back to the community.

Leader and organizer, Megan Powell, explained that the organization is driven by “women of all walks of life”. Participants are business owners, work in various career fields, stay at home moms, students and of various ages. The only pre-requisite to be a part of this group is to be willing to have a good time for a good cause.

The monthly meetings are held at businesses owned by members in an effort to generate brand awareness and a new customer base. Once the attendees arrive, they purchase goods or services from the hosting location and the women then have the opportunity to engage with each other to network.

Aside from promoting the businesses that host the events and networking, the Fabulous Women of Odessa invite a non-profit every month. At every event, a raffle with a donated item is held. The entirety of the profits are presented to the non-profit that very evening. Past non-profits include Harmony Home, Children’s Advocacy Center and Dress for Success. The proceeds have ranged anywhere between $400 – $800 with an anticipation that the group will grow and the donations will only get larger.

This month’s meeting will benefit the Humane Society of Odessa and will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30 at The House Downtown Bar at 513 N Grant Ave.