For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects thin clouds, hot air, and mostly dry air to continue for most areas of West Texas. A frontal boundary north of the region with a series of weak low pressure systems forming, combining with winds picking up from time to time with more humid air inbound from the east, will produce some localized rain in and around The Big Bend region. However, most will remain free from rain as temperatures will still skyrocket in a big way with many once again reaching the high 90’s and above 100 degrees, just as hot as yesterday. Eventually, rain chances will slightly increase with temperatures starting to slightly lower in the coming days.