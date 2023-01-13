ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A passenger in a car that was pulled over earlier this week for an expired vehicle registration sticker was arrested after she was allegedly caught with several different drugs. Elissa Boley, 41, has been charged with three counts of felony drug possession as well as possession of marijuana.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on January 11, officers initiated a traffic stop in the 5200 block of Dawn. The driver of the vehicle and a passenger, identified as Boley, were asked to exit the vehicle and investigators said that Boley freely told them she had marijuana in her purse.

Investigators then searched the passenger side of the vehicle and located the purse where they reportedly found .147 ounces of marijuana and a THC vape pen. Additionally, officers said they found 3.48 grams of methamphetamine as well as .93 grams of ecstasy.

Boley was subsequently arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a combined $13,500 bond.