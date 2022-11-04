ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – School threats continue to be a disturbing trend in Ector County ISD.

Since the beginning of the school year, there’s been 16 reported threats which has caused concern for many parents.

“The sad thing about getting those notifications is the first thought is ‘well I guess it’s our turn,’” said Ashli Olivas an ECISD parent.

Olivas has a son in elementary school in the Ector County school district. She says there’s already been two students arrested at his school since the beginning of the year. He has non-verbal autism, so she sends him to school with a bulletproof blanket.

“I feel like if I don’t do anything I’m failing him if the worst case event happens,” said Olivas.

She says in case of emergency, she hopes he can use it to shield himself in a bathroom which has been designated as a safe area for students.

Olivas is not alone in her fears, ABC Big 2 News has had numerous people reach out voicing concerns about these ongoing threats.

ECISD Spokesperson Michael Adkins says every school is talking about this on a regular basis and both principals and teachers have had face-to-face conversations with students about the seriousness of these comments.

“It’s the understanding that it’s not a joke. That a threat is not a joke, that there will be serious consequences. If it meets the standard of a criminal charge, criminal charges will be pressed.”

Adkins says an investigation begins immediately once these cases are reported. He says school discipline will follow along with possible criminal charges. While the number of reports is alarming, he says it shows people are taking the comments very seriously.

“I don’t think anybody is letting those comments slide right now and I do think some of that has to do with why we’re seeing more of these.”

A big part of the district’s prevention strategy is education.

“We’re teaching kids the right way to interact and socialize and deal with each other,” said Adkins.

He says while teachers are working to uphold this behavioral standard in the classroom, they need parents help getting through to kids.

Words are powerful and they can not only be threatening but they can be healing. So we’ve got to work with kids on being able to speak words that help them resolve those issues, not heighten them by making a threat,” said Adkins.

Family therapist Marc McQueen says there’s a few skills kids should be taught to help prevent threatening behavior.

Development of empathy skills

Ability to value others for who they are

Resiliency skills

“It’s those day to day frustrations and responding to them proportionately. I think our tendency when we’re in our busy lives and our stressed out lives is to respond very dramatically to a stressor that’s really not a big deal. It’s imperative that mom and dads model that and model calm,” said McQueen.

He says his best advice is to be heavily informed on what your kids are doing.

“Mom and dad need to be really good at asking very targeted questions about their mood and about their mental health. Know who their friends are, know the kinds of things they’re posting, and the kinds of things they’re reading on their social media feeds,” said McQueen.

If you notice an issue or change in your child’s mental health or behavior the school district can connect you with a counselor or social worker.

You can also seek outside help with a mental health professional like McQueen at Centers for Children and Families.