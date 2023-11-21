(KMID/KPEJ) – Thanksgiving can be a great time to visit with family and friends, especially with those you haven’t seen in a while. However, the Thanksgiving dinner table can also be a sensitive time when it comes to discussing certain topics.

Experts say these are some of the topics that you should avoid at the Thanksgiving dinner table:

Politics

Religion

Work

Family Drama

Current/Past Relationships

World Events

Finances

Appearance of Someone

