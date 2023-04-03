ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In March, Rep. Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) introduced House Bill 3349 in an attempt to level the playing field in Texas 6A football. The bill proposes splitting 6A into two divisions and classifying schools by county population instead of school enrollment.

The bill sparked debate on social media over its feasibility. Currently, UIL classifications are based on school enrollment. Since the inception of the UIL 6A classification in 2014, every state champion in 6A came from a county with more than 1.1 million people. Longview High School is the only team from rural Texas to win a 6A state championship in football.

“As time goes on under this 6A format, more often than not, in fact about 94 percent of the time, the champion in both Division I and Division II all come from the same four counties all of which have more than a million people,” Landgraf said.

6A teams do not have divisions during the regular season, but break up into two divisions for the playoff brackets. Landgraf’s proposal is to establish two divisions based on county population size. Division I would consist of teams in counties with more than 500,000 people, and Division II would have teams in counties with less than 500,000 people.

This was aimed to give 6A teams that are not in large Texas metropolitan areas a more “level playing field”. But many have voiced concerns about the practicality of the proposal.

“Under Mr. Landgraf’s bill, basically Class 6A Division I would have about 200 schools in it and Division II would have about 40 schools,” Matt Stepp, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football insider, said. “So you have a definite misbalancing of the classification from a Division I/Division II standpoint.”

The current system has made it difficult for 6A schools in rural areas to advance past the second or third round of the playoffs. Typically, rural 6A schools face metropolitan schools in these rounds.

“The power nexus, especially 4A, 5A and 6A, is certainly along the I-35 corridor,” Stepp said. “Number one, they have the talent. You look at where the college recruits are coming from and those kids are coming primarily from the metro areas. Number two, they have facilities, resources and infrastructure that they’ve invested into their football programs that have really paid dividends.”

Permian High School has not won a state championship since 1991 and has not advanced to the third round since 2014. Midland Legacy has seen more late-playoff success, advancing to the third round in 2017 and 2019. But the Rebels have not seen a state title since it won three consecutive between 1998-2000.

“I think people look around here and they forget, getting in the third round is hard to do. It’s not easy. It doesn’t matter if it’s metroplex or not. You’re playing in the highest division in the largest state,” Clint Hartman, Midland Legacy head coach, said.

Even with the large hurdle of beating a metropolitan team, Hartman said he is content with the current system and wants to play the best competition year in and year out.

“The fairest way to do it to me is this: follow what UIL does, and get the best 22 guys out there and find a way to win the game,” Hartman said.

Stepp does not see a circumstance in which the bill would be feasible for 6A, but there could be other solutions for rural 6A schools to help achieve balance.

“I think the best way for them to compete is to invest in their facilities, invest in their coaches, and then if they don’t feel like 6A is the answer, I think additional schools have to be built in order for them to drop down to class 5A and maybe have a little more of what they feel is a little more of a level playing field,” Stepp said.

On March 15, the bill was referred to the Texas House Public Education Committee. Landgraf’s office said it expects a hearing on the bill in the coming weeks. The current legislative session ends May 29.