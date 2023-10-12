ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Looking for some good, clean fun this Halloween season? Things are about to get spooky at Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Odessa.

For the cost of a single wash, your car will be cleaned, shined, and dried while you make your way through the Tunnel of Terror. The car wash tunnel will transform into a Haunted Wash, full of ghosts and ghouls.

Organizers said, “Tommy’s Express locations give residents something to scream about! Masked employees will hide in the dark corners of the wash that will be illuminated in strobe lighting and special effects. Once you are inside there is no telling what will jump out at your car!”.

You can join in on the fun at 3525 Faudree Road- car washes start at $10.00. If you want to learn more about Tommy’s Express Car Wash, visit this website.