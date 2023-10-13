ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The University of Texas Permian Basin, in partnership with the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, is hosting a fun fall event for the community featuring a beloved Halloween classic- Hocus Pocus.

Cinema Under the Stars Halloween, featuring Hocus Pocus, is an event free for UTPB students, faculty, and staff (with a UTPB ID); tickets for the community are listed at $10.00. Organizers said costumes are encouraged and anyone interested is welcome to participate in the costumes parade across the stage before the movie begins. Free popcorn will be provided by Complex Community Federal Credit Union. Kendra Scott will also be on-site selling jewelry from their latest collection.

The event will take place October 22, with food trucks in the east parking lot from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The show will begin at 7:00 p.m. so come early and enjoy some delicious food beforehand.