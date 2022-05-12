MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Have you ever been to space? Well, the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale plan to take you on a musical trip through space and time this weekend at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. The orchestra is hosting its “MAY THE PLANETS BE WITH YOU” themed season finale concert for music lovers across the Basin to enjoy.

To kick off the evening, John Williams, famously known for his composing of “Star Wars Suite” will be in attendance. Star Wars fans will get to experience the musical score from the intergalactic film at the beginning of the season finale concert.

As the night continues, Gustav Holst’s work “The Planets” will be featured with a full orchestra accompanied by a women’s chorus. Holst’s piece “The Planets” features seven movements and is composed of titles such as “Mars, the Bringer of War”, and “Venus, the Bringer of Peace”. Guests can expect to see planetarium-like visuals by artist Adrian Wyard and enjoy the concert through their eyes and ears.

Organizers say that guests are welcome to wear space-themed costumes to add to their enjoyment of the night but must follow the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center protocols.

Tickets to the season finale concert can be purchased online here, and range from $32-$52, students are $8 with a paying adult or valid college ID. The concert begins at 7:30 pm at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center on May 14th.

In a recent news release, this concert will be the orchestra’s final performance as Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale. The organization announced that as of July 1st it will become the West Texas Symphony.

A statement in the news release from the MOSC by Executive Director, Ethan Wills, states,

“Our patrons and supporters are phenomenal. They understand that this is just one innovative step, not the only step, toward a new tier of artistic excellence. It reflects a renewed commitment to our community, it elevates our organization to reflect our broadening influence, and it positions us toward the brightest future of serving our patrons, musicians, and programs.”