Expect beams to go up at the 302-115 intersection

Winkler County (ABC Big 2/FOX 24) – For the next few weeks, drivers can expect to see a lot of cranes around Highways 302 and 115, as workers lift beams into place for their overpass project. The DOT says the work is one of the district’s biggest projects right now. Not only does it impact the oil industry…

“A lot of the sand trucks in the area will use that intersection. a lot of oil field equipment goes through that intersection,” says TXDOT Odessa District PIO Gene Powell.

….It has been the site of many crashes, including February’s accident that killed 9-year-old Hazel Thompson, and injured two others. DPS troopers said a truck-tractor did not control its speed at this area and hit a vehicle from behind, which led to the deadly chain-reaction crash. This project will have a bridge for 302 to go over 115.

“It provides a great separation at highway 302 and highway 115 to where we can get rid of a 4-way stop,” says Powell.

The intersection is known to back up at peak times as well, so this project will make traveling easier for drivers. According to the DOT, there will be lane closures during the weekends for the month of September at the overpass project, and there will be detours in place. They also say that beams for the overpass will be going up in the coming weeks.