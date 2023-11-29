MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Basin is notoriously known as the oil capitol of the United States, but just how prominent will the industry be in the future? According to experts, it’s been predicted that there will be a need of 115,000 workers needed in the oil and gas field by 2040. So just what are the companies and schools doing to make sure that need is filled by then?

For starters, the Permian Strategic Partnership is working alongside schools in the area to expose students to the oil and gas industry through programs. Legacy and Midland High School are two schools that offer these courses to juniors.

Students enrolled in these programs are earning dual credit, meaning that while earning their high school credits they are also earning college credits that will go towards an Associate’s degree.

Anthony Cummins who is an assistant professor at Midland College’s Advanced Technology Center explains that he is excited about what’s happening here.

“It’s really great, we’re really excited about that. We’re really excited to see what comes of this and to be able to put more into these programs to get these students even more prepared for a potential career in the oil and gas industry,” Cummins said.

For students who are taking the programs, they attribute joining the class for different reasons. Whether it was through a parent who wanted them to join, completing a family legacy that was in the business, or even joining just because. In the end, they all come to find out that they enjoy the course.

The Permian Strategic Partnership is working to expand these types of programs to several schools in the near future. That way kids all over the Permian Basin can keep the oil and gas industry strong for years to come.