MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On the heels of Chef Alejandro Barrientos’ Food Network win, the Curb Side Bistro owner announced his restaurant is expanding into Midland.

“Midland, Texas, the rumors are true,” he said in a Facebook post. “We thank God that we are blessed to open our second location.”

The popular eatery will open sometime in 2023 at 607 N. Colorado Street- a space previously occupied by Mister Chip’s. Barrientos purchased the building from owner Chip Hight, who announced Wednesday that his restaurant will permanently close on Friday. Hight’s announcement came as a major blow to fans of the restaurant who urged people to better support local establishments.

You can follow Curb Side’s Facebook page for more information about the upcoming Midland location.