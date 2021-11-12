Exclusive sneak peek of MCM Rink N’ Roll Skating Rink

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Fore more than 20 years the Music City Mall in Odessa has offered shopping and other attractions for families and kids to enjoy. After several months, the MCM Rink N’ Roll is open to the public.

General Manager Greg Morgan, shared an exclusive look with us on what people can expect to see ahead of the official grand opening.

“We broke it down from the bumper cars to and the learn to skate area we still have a fourteen-thousand square-foot rink surface so you can do anything from ballet and figure skating all the way up to speed skating, races, and roller derby”, says Morgan.

Morgan told us that the rink soft-opened a few weeks ago, but they have a special event planned as part of the holiday festivities coming up to kick off the Rink N’ Roll opening.

“Santa will arrive her by helicopter on Saturday the 20th and as a part of that is to showcase the rink,” says Morgan.

On November 20th the MCM Mall is hosting its Christmas Spectacular event. Festivities start at 9 am including bounce houses, music, characters, video games & more. Santa Lands at 10:30 am, followed by the roller skate show inside at 11 am.

The Rink N’ Roll is open Monday through Friday from noon till 7:30 pm and on weekends from noon to 5:30 pm.