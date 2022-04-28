ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he stole from his former employer. Kristopher Williams, 40, has been charged with Theft of Property and Tampering with Evidence, both third degree felonies.

According to an arrest affidavit, on April 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home in the 1400 block of E Century to help recover some stolen items. At the scene, officers spoke with a woman who said her former employee, identified as Williams, was suspected in a theft that occurred at the business.

The victim said she drove by Williams’ house and saw her dirt bike in his yard. The victim pointed the finger at Williams and said she believed he’d stolen about $70,000 worth of property from the business. Those stolen items included: a utility trailer, welding machines, lawn mower, dirt bike, and some power and hand tools.

Shortly after police arrived at the scene, Williams returned home where he admitted to the theft. According to the affidavit, Williams said he’d traded some of the stolen property for narcotics.

Williams was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on April 26 where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at $10,000.