MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after police said he broke into a building owned by his former employee and stole thousands of dollars worth of tools and copper wire. Carlos Chavez, 22, has been charged with burglary and theft.

According to an affidavit, on March 23, a deputy with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Endeavor Energy where a human resources representative reported a former employee, identified as Chavez, had broken in and made off with company property. Reportedly, Chavez was caught on camera using his old employee number to gain access to the building. He then walked through the shop and business offices and stole about $6,300 worth of tools and $6,600 worth of copper wire.

Chavez was then seen on security video loading the stolen items into an Endeavor work truck before driving away and later unloading the stolen goods into his truck. Chavez then returned the company vehicle and left in his own.

Investigators said Chavez later sold nearly 508 pounds of copper wire near the end of March, and again on May 6, pawned some of the stolen tools.

On May 16, an arrest warrant was issued for Chavez’s arrest. He was taken into custody this week and later released on an unknown bond.