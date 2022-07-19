MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after his former employer accused him of using a company credit card to steal gas. Jose Uriel Basutro, 25, has been charged with Credit Card Abuse.

According to an affidavit, in April, Basutro’s ex-employer filed a report with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office. The business owner said when Basutro quit his job on March 12, he did not return a company credit card. That card was used on March 21 to buy gas in Sonora, and later that same day to buy gas in Midland. In all, Basutro reportedly charged about $133 to the card without the consent of the card holder.

In June, a warrant was issued for Basutro and he was taken into custody in early July. He was later released from jail on a $2,500 bond.