MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested earlier this week after police said she used stolen credit card information to make several online purchases. Victoria Gutierrez, 35, has been charged with Credit/Debit Card Abuse and Financial Abuse of the Elderly.

The investigation began on June 6, when the victim called the Midland Police Department to ask for some help. The elderly woman, who is also blind, said she needed some help to review her bank records; she suspected some charges were not accurate.

Officers noted several charges to the woman’s account that she did not authorize, more than $600 in purchases at Walmart and an $86 purchase at Wingstop.

The victim stated her former caregiver, identified as Gutierrez, had access to her credit and debit card information because she used to help her pay bills; a task that is hard for the woman because she cannot see. According to the victim, Gutierrez started working for her in September of 2021 and quit in May of this year after her car broke down.

The case was turned over to detectives who spoke with Walmart employees about the multiple transactions. Those transaction were completed online, and the goods were not delivered to the victim’s home. The detective then went to Wingstop to ask the manager about the order placed on June 5. The manager said that order was also an online order, but Gutierrez was caught on camera picking up the order.

On June 14, an arrest warrant was issued, and Gutierrez was taken into custody earlier this week. She was later released on a $6,000 bond.