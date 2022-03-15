ARTESIA, NM (Nexstar) – A news release issued by the Eddy County Sheriff Mark A. Cage, reported that deputies with the Sheriff’s Office had been conducting an investigation which led to information of individual(s) possibly making Improvised Explosive Devices (IED’s) at a residence, on the 400 block of 42nd Street. Area residents were evacuated as a precaution as the deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence.

The New Mexico State Police, Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Squad, was present to assist during the execution of the search warrant. During the search investigators found evidence of IED manufacturing.

The incident is still under investigation. We will update the story with new information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Deputy William Marion at 575-887-7551.