ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his landlord. George Ramos Mesa Fino has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, just after 5:00 p.m. on January 12, officers responded to the 1400 block of W 7th Street for a medical call. At the scene, officers found a man with several bleeding lacerations to his face and forehead.

The victim told investigators that his tenant, identified as Fino, became angry when he learned he was going to be evicted. Investigators said Fino then confronted his landlord while holding a metal hammer and struck the victim multiple times.

When investigators found Fino, they said he had blood spatter on his clothing, consistent with the alleged victim’s description of the assault. Fino was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon on a $50,000 bond.