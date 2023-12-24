PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Happy Holidays! Here are some of the events coming up this week from across the Basin for the week of December 24th.

Starbright Village continues in McKinney Park every night from 6pm to 10pm. The light display will be open and free to the public until January 1st. You can learn more here.

Sunday, December 24th – Christmas Eve

Monday, December 25th – Christmas Day

Wednesday, December 27th

The Ector County Library is hosting a free “Story Time” open to all ages from 10am to 11pm. you can learn more here.

The Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center is presenting the “Nutcracker! Magic of Christmas Ballet” at 3pm. Doors open at 2pm and tickets range from $34 to $84. You can learn more and purchase tickets here.

Saturday, December 30th

The Midland Downtown Farmer’s Market will be at 404 North Colorado Street from 9am to noon, selling local goods to the community. You can learn more by visiting their Facebook page here.