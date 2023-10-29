PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are some of the events coming up this week from across the Basin for the week of October 29th.
Sunday, October 29th
- Ward County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their “Domestic Violence Awareness Event” at 1525 E. Parkway in Monahans, beginning at 3pm. You can learn more here.
Monday, October 30th
- Upton County 4-H will be holding their annual “Trick or Treat for Cans” from 5:30pm to 6:30pm. You can learn more here.
Tuesday, October 31st – Halloween
- Ector County Health Department is hosting “Treats on the Streets” in Downtown Odessa from 4pm to 7pm. You can learn more here.
- The Center of Recreational Excellence is hosting their “Halloween Spooktacular” at 4827 N. Lovington Highway in Hobbs, from 3pm to 6pm. You can learn more here.
- Centennial Park will be holding their “Halloween Story in the Park” at the Stage Pavilion, beginning at 10:30am. You can learn more here.
- Andrews County Sheriff’s Office is hosting “Safe Spot Trick-or-Treat” at the Ace Arena, from 6pm to 8pm. You can learn more here.
- Odessa College is hosting their “Halloween Party” at OC Downtown from 4pm to 7pm. You can learn more here.
- The Pecos Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their “Merchants Trick or Treat” on 4pm to 7pm. You can learn more here.
- Midland Park Mall is hosting “Mall-o-ween” from 5pm to 7pm in the Center Court, near Coach and Men’s Dillard’s. You can learn more here.
Thursday, November 2nd
- The UTPB Music Department is hosting their “Dia De Los Muertos Festival” from 4pm to 7pm. You can learn more here.
- Sibley Nature Center is hosting their “Hike with a Homeless Pet” event beginning at 9am. You can learn more here.
Friday, November 3rd
- HEB is hosting their 21st Annual “Feast of Sharing” event from 4pm to 8pm. You can learn more here.
Saturday, November 4th
- Sibley Nature Center is hosting “Sibley After Dark” at 1307 E. Wadley, from 6pm to 8:30pm. You can learn more here.