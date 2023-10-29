PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are some of the events coming up this week from across the Basin for the week of October 29th.

Sunday, October 29th

Ward County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their “Domestic Violence Awareness Event” at 1525 E. Parkway in Monahans, beginning at 3pm. You can learn more here.

Monday, October 30th

Upton County 4-H will be holding their annual “Trick or Treat for Cans” from 5:30pm to 6:30pm. You can learn more here.

Tuesday, October 31st – Halloween

Thursday, November 2nd

The UTPB Music Department is hosting their “Dia De Los Muertos Festival” from 4pm to 7pm. You can learn more here.

Sibley Nature Center is hosting their “Hike with a Homeless Pet” event beginning at 9am. You can learn more here.

Friday, November 3rd

HEB is hosting their 21st Annual “Feast of Sharing” event from 4pm to 8pm. You can learn more here.

Saturday, November 4th