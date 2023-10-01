PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are some of the events coming up this week from across the Basin for the week beginning on October 1st.

Cinema Under the Stars: Xanadu

Odessa Arts, Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, and Pink the Basin will be hosting Cinema Under the Stars at the Performing Arts Center on Sunday, October 1st, beginning at 7pm. Tickets are free and can be picked up from the Wagner Noel Box Office or through their website here. More information about the event can be found here.

National Night Out 2023

Odessa Police Department, as well as Law Enforcement agencies across the Basin will be hosting the 2023 National Night Out event on Tuesday, October 3rd, beginning at 6pm. OPD says National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anticrime partnerships, and let criminals know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back. More information can be found on OPD’s Facebook page or your local participating Law Enforcement agency.

Midland Animal Services Open House

The City of Midland Animal Services will be hosting an open house at the Animal Services facility on Tuesday, October 3rd, from 4pm to 6pm. Citizens will be able to meet the staff, tour the facility, learn about volunteer opportunities, and learn the responsibilities involved in being a pet owner. Midland Animal Services will also offer one day only free adoptions and free microchipping for any pet. You can learn more about the event on their Facebook page.

First Friday ODTX – October 2023

Odessa Arts and Downtown Arts Inc. will be hosting their monthly First Friday ODTX event on Friday, October 6th from 6pm to 10pm, in downtown Odessa. The event will include more than 10 local vendors and retailers. More information can be found on their website here.

Gardendale Bulk Drop Off EventResidents will have the opportunity to drop off bulk items that are ready to be thrown out on Saturday, October 7th, from 8am to 1pm, at the Gardendale Community Center.

Main Street Market

On October 7th, from 9am to 3pm, Two Crafty Chicks will be hosting a Main Street Market at the Heart of the City Park in downtown Big Spring. More than 20 local vendors will be in attendance, including the Burrito Jiant and Smoking Aces food trucks. More information can be found about the various vendors and the event on their Facebook page here.