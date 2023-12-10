PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are some of the events coming up this week from across the Basin for the week of December 10th.

Wednesday, December 13th

Share West Texas and the Ector County Library will be offering a ‘Sensory-Friendly Storytime’ from 4pm to 5:30pm at the Ector County Library. The event is free and open to the public. You can learn more on Share West Texas’s Facebook page.

The Pecos Area Chamber of Commerce Women’s Division is holding its annual Christmas House Lighting Contest. With eight section winners and one grand prize winner, there is plenty of opportunity to try for a prize. You can learn more here.

Thursday, December 14th

The Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance will be hosting its annual meeting at the Permian Basin Petroleum Museum beginning at 11:30 am. Attendance and lunch are free of charge, but MOTRAN is requesting attendees RSVP so they can plan for food accordingly. You can learn more on MOTRAN’s Facebook page.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is hosting ‘Cup of Joe with the S.O.’ at Main Street Diner from 7am to 8am. You can learn more on MCSO’s Facebook page.

Friday, December 15th

University of Texas Permian Basin graduates will be walking the stage at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center at 4pm and 8pm. You can find out what you need to know and what colleges are graduating at what time on UTPB’s website.

Marfa Police Department and the City of Marfa are inviting the residents of Marfa to the ‘2023 Blue Santa Food and Toy Drive’ from 6:30pm to midnight at the USO building, located at 302 S. Highland. Admission is a non-perishable food item or an unwrapped toy. You can learn more about the event here.

Saturday, December 16th