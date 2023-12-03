PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are some of the events coming up this week from across the Basin for the week of December 3rd.

Sunday, December 3rd

Marie Osmond is bringing the sounds of the holiday season to the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, with special guest Daniel Emmet. The performance begins at 7:30pm with doors opening at 6:30pm. You can learn more and buy tickets on Wagner Noel’s website.

Tuesday, December 5th

Pecos Mayor Winkles will be hosting “Talk Tuesday with the Mayor” at La Tejana or Starbucks, where you can share your thoughts, ask questions, or just get to know the mayor. The event will begin at 10am and will continue until done. You can learn more here.

Wednesday, December 6th

Midland Humane Coalition will be hosting their third annual “Paw-liday open House” at the Mabee Animal Rescue Center, located at 10210 W. Highway 80 E., from 4pm to 6pm. You can learn more on the Coalition’s Facebook page.

Thursday, December 7th

Sibley Nature Center is hosting their “Hike with a Homeless Pet” event beginning at 9am. You can learn more here.

Friday, December 8th

Odessa College will be holding the first day of their 2023 Fall Commencement ceremonies at 6pm at the Odessa College Sports Center. You can learn more about the commencements here.

Midland College will also be holding their 2023 Fall Commencement ceremony at 7pm at the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center. You can learn more about the commencement here.

Saturday, December 9th

The City of Midland will be hosting their 2023 Jingle Bell Jubilee Christmas Parade between Windlands Park and Midland High School, along “A” Street, beginning at 6:30pm. You can learn more on the City’s Facebook page.

Odessa College will be holding the second day of their 2023 Fall Commencement ceremonies at 10am and 2pm at the Odessa College Sports Center. You can learn more about the commencements here.