PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are some of the events coming up this week from across the Basin for the week of November 19th.

Monday, November 20th

Centennial Park will be hosting a children’s reading of “The Jolly Christmas Postman,” by Janet & Ahlberg, as well as letter writing to Santa. You can learn more on their Facebook page.

Congressman August Pfluger will be hosting a Town Hall at the Odessa College Saulsbury Campus Center at 12pm. You can learn more on his Facebook page.

Tuesday, November 21st

Midland YMCA will be hosting a ‘Teen Excursion’ with an included movie, snack pack, and transportation. Admission is $25 each and is open to YMCA Members and Non-Members. You can learn more here.

Wednesday, November 22nd

The Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry will be holding their 37th Annual Thanksgiving Community Meal from 11:30am to 1pm. This is a free meal that is open to the community. No signing up or questions asked. You can learn more here.

Curb Side Bistro will also be hosting their 9th Annual Free Thanksgiving Meal at 11am at both their Midland location. The meal is Pick up only. You can find out more here.

Thursday, November 23rd – Thanksgiving Day

Curb Side Bistro will also be hosting their 9th Annual Free Thanksgiving Meal at 11am at both their Odessa location. The meal is Pick up only. You can find out more here.

Friday, November 24th – Native American Heritage Day

The first day of ‘Starbright Casitas’ in Odessa will be this Friday, from 6pm to 10pm. The event will have plenty of free Christmas fun and lasts until December 23rd. You can learn more here.