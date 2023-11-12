PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are some of the events coming up this week from across the Basin for the week of November 12th.
Sunday, November 12th
- The Peace Academy of West Texas will be hosting their Drug Prevention Food Sale Fundraiser from 3:30pm to 6pm at 3411 Brentwood Dr. in Odessa, Texas. All donated funds will go toward the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse. You can learn more here.
Monday, November 13th
- The Monahans Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their Battle of the Badges Blood Drive from 2pm to 8pm at the Ward County Event Center, in the Chamber Board Room. You can learn more about the event here.
Wednesday, November 15th
- Keep Midland Beautiful will be hosting their ‘Texas Recycles Day’ event from 9am to 1pm at the Chaparral Center parking lot. A variety of different items will be collected to be recycled. For a full list and more information about the event, please visit their website.
- Fix West Texas will be holding an Open House from 5pm to 7pm. Attendees can tour the clinic, talk to staff, and see their accomplishments, with drinks and snacks provided. You can learn more on their Facebook page.
- Workforce Solutions of the Permian Basin will be holding their “Hiring Red, White, and You!” hiring event from 10am to 2pm at the MCM Grande Hotel and Fun Dome. You can sign up and learn more here.
- Midland Health Services will be hosting an early morning vaccine clinic exclusive to refugee clients from 7am to 8am. Appointments are required. You can learn more and sign up here.
Friday, November 17th
- Odessa College and Odessa Arts will be welcoming back the Texas Shakespeare Festival Roadshow for a performance of Shakespeare’s Greatest Hits from 7pm to 8:30pm at the Globe Theater. You can get tickets and learn more here.
Saturday, November 18th
- The McCamey Fall Market will be featuring Farmer’s Market vendors, arts and crafts, a home buyers seminar, credit repair, open mic, and more. You can learn more about the event here.
- “Paw Patrol Live! Heroes Unite” is coming to the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center with shows at 10am and 2pm, followed by shows at 11am and 3pm on Sunday, November 19th. You can learn more and get your tickets here.
- Meals on Wheels Odessa and the American Red Cross of the Permian Basin will be installing more than 250 new smoke alarms in 117 homes. You can learn more and find out how you can help here.
- The Reeves County Recreation Center will be hosting a “Turkey Run with a dash of Color” at 10am. The Run is open to all participants of all ages, with admission only being $25. You can learn more on their Facebook page.