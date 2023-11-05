PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are some of the events coming up this week from across the Basin for the week of November 5th.
Sunday, November 5th
- Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, with clocks “falling back” one hour at about 2am. You can learn more here.
Tuesday, November 7th
- Election Day! If you didn’t cast your ballot during early voting already, this is your last chance to have a say in local elections. Election offices will be open from 7am to 7pm. You can learn more here.
Wednesday, November 8th
- The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children will be hosting their free “Summit: Permian Basin” two-day event at the Horseshoe Arena. You can learn more about this event here.
Friday, November 10th
- Presidio County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a Veterans Day Meal, providing BBQ for all community veterans, at Presidio Elementary School and Marfa High School. You can learn more about this here.
Saturday, November 11th – Veterans Day
- Also at the Bush Convention Center, the Permian Basin APS Advisory Board will be hosting their “Festival of Trees” event from 9am to 6pm Tickets are $5 per person. You can learn more here.
- Keep Midland Beautiful will be hosting “Texas Recycles Day” at the Chaparral Center from 9am to 1pm. You can learn more on their Facebook page.
- The Reeves County Recreation Center will be hosting their Inaugural “Veterans Day Dodgeball Tourney”, with games beginning at 11am. All proceeds will be donated to the Reeves County Veterans Center. You can learn more here.
- Odessa’s Veterans Day Military Parade will be rolling through Downtown beginning at 10 am. You can find the route the parade will be taking here.
- Keep Odessa Beautiful will be hosting their “Plant a Tree for Hope” event from 8am to 11am at the Sherwood Community Center. You can learn more here.
- KOB will also be hosting their “Odesssa Recycles” event from 8am to 12pm at 814 W. 42nd Street and 816 W. 42nd St. You can learn more about this here.