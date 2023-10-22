PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are some of the events coming up this week from across the Basin for the week of October 22nd.

New Mexico 31-123 Project In-Person Open House

The New Mexico Department of Transportation will be hosting an open house with representatives from WSP to explain and answer questions regarding the plans for the reconstruction of NM 128 in Jal, from County Road 6A, or Dump Ground Road, to Schooley Road. Construction is currently scheduled to start in the summer of 2024 and be completed by the end of 2025. The Open House will be on Monday, October 23rd from 2pm to 5pm. The public is encouraged to attend and ask questions at any time during that time slot, no formal presentation is planned, and no registration is required. You can learn more here.

OPD Neighborhood Watch Meeting: Domestic Violence Awareness

The Odessa Police Department will be hosting another Neighborhood Watch Meeting this week. This week’s focus will be Domestic Violence Awareness, in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Crisis Center of West Texas will be addressing the serious topic on Tuesday, October 24th at 7pm, inside the OPD classroom. You can learn more about the meeting on OPD’s Facebook page.

Fort Stockton Trunk or Treat

The City of Fort Stockton will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event at the Fort Stockton Convention Center parking lot on Wednesday, October 25th, beginning at 6:30pm. The City says everyone is welcome. For more information, please visit their Facebook page, or call 432-299-1220

FCCBB Zuzu Verk Memorial and Candlelight Vigil

The Family Crisis Center of the Big Bend will be hosting their annual Zuzu Verk Memorial and Candlelight Vigil on Wednesday. Attendees will be walking down Sul Ross Avenue to the Brewster County Courthouse for a presentation, with refreshments to follow. The Walk is to honor victims and survivors of domestic violence. The Memorial Walk will begin at 6pm at the Sul Ross State University Library Circle on Wednesday, October 25th. You can learn more about this event on the FCCBB’s Facebook page.

Midland Parks and Recreation 11th Annual ‘Halloweenfest’

The Midland Parks and Recreation Department is bringing what the City says is an event full of ghoulish games, wicked treats, and more on Thursday, October 26th. From 6pm to 8pm at MLK Park, all ages are invited to a hauntingly good time with family and friends. You can learn more here.

Big Spring Blood Drive

The City of Big Spring will be hosting a Blood Drive in the Council Chambers on Friday, October 27th, from 10am to 2pm. Donors will receive a t-shirt and a sonic coupon. You can visit the City’s Facebook page for more information. You can secure an appointment to donate by calling Stacie King in HR at 432-264-2347.

OC TECHS Trunk or Treat

OC TECHS will be holding their annul Trunk or Treat event on Friday, October 27th at 6pm. In the OC South parking lot, just north of Globe Theater, there will be games, a haunted house, treats, and more. You can learn more here.

ECSO Trunk or Treat

Ector County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting their annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 28th. Join ECSO at the Ector County Coliseum Barn G between 2pm and 7pm for games, candy, prizes, music, and fun. For more information, please call 432-335-3050.

Andrews Fall Trash Bash

On Saturday, October 28th, the City of Andrews will be hosting their “Fall Trash Bash” event at 100 NW Avenue D. Between 8:30am and 12pm, join the City for a city-wide clean-up event, with hopes of making the town cleaner, greener, and more beautiful than ever. Andrews will also be hosting their first Scrap Tire Collection Competition at the same time. The competition will take place at 210 NW Avenue D. Free lunch will be provided to all volunteers, beginning at 12pm. There will also be prizes, giveaways and more. For more information, please visit the City of Andrews’s Facebook page.

MTCU Thrills & Chills Trunk or Treat

MTCU is inviting the public to their “Thrills & Chills Trunk or Treat” event on Saturday, October 28th at their N. Midkiff branch location from 5pm to 7pm. Several community partners will be participating, including Grand Champions, Carpet Tech, Midland Police Department, Matthews Martial Arts, Midland Recording Library, A&L Cleaning Service, The Pottery, and more. There will be games, door prizes, and more. You can learn more here.

West of the Pecos Museum Trunk or Treat

Also on October 28th, The West of The Pecos Museum will be holding their 12th annual Trunk or Treat event from 5:30pm to 8pm. You can learn more on their Facebook page.