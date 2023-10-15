PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Spooky Season is in full swing! Here are some of the events coming up this week from across the Basin for the week of October 15th.

Midland Police Department Trunk or Treat

Midland Police Department will be hosting their “Cans for Candy” Trunk or Treat event on October 20th from 6pm to 8pm at Hogan Park. Attendees will be able to dress up in their costume and trade cans of food for candy. All cans will be donated to West Texas Food Bank to help locals in need. You can learn more on MPD’s Facebook page.

Basin PBS ‘Main Street Unplugged Yuletide’ Auditions

Basin PBS will be hosting auditions on Friday, October 20th for their upcoming 5th anniversary Main Street Unplugged program. Inviting local musicians, singers, and groups to audition, the program aims to capture the spirit of the season through exceptional performances that will warm hearts and bring smiles to faces. You can learn more about the program and how to audition here.

‘Guns Vs. Hoses’ Charity Softball Game

Andrews Police Department and Fire Department will be hosting their annual charity Guns Vs. Hoses Softball Game on Friday, October 20th at 7pm at the Men’s Softball Field on NE Avenue K. Hamburgers and Sugar Shack Snow Cones will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit “Shop with a Cop” and “Christmas with a Firefighter”. You can learn more on the Andrews Police Department Facebook page.

Midland Fire Department Trunk or Treat

Midland Fire Department will be holding their annual “Trunk or Treat” Safety Fair and Open House on Saturday, October 21st from 10am to 2pm, at the Central Fire Station located at 1500 West Wall. This provides a fun atmosphere for children and parents to receive safety, health, and fire education. And, of course, tons of candy being given out by MFD. You can read more about the event here.

Fort Stockton Living History Days

Fort Stockton will be holding their “Living History Days” event at Historic Fort Stockton this coming weekend. Open to the public on Saturday, October 21st from 9am to 4pm, there will be a silent auction benefitting the Fort Stockon Living History Unity, 19th century games, cannons, a free concert, and much more. You can learn more on the Fort Stockton Historical Society Facebook page.

Odessa Fall Festival

The City of Odessa will be hosting a free Fall Festival on Saturday, October 21st, with everything from food trucks to pumpkin painting, to family pictures with a scarecrow, there is something for the whole family, There will also be a family fun area with slides, inflatables, mini-golf, inflatable soccer, laser tag, and more. The festival will be at McKinney Park from 3pm to 9pm, though some events will be ending early. You can learn more here.

21st Annual ‘Jalarama’

The City of Jal will be hosting their 21st annual “Jalarama” on Saturday, October 21st at Jal Lake Park, beginning at 9am. Featuring a car show, chili cookoff, rib challenge, and live entertainment, the event raises money for local charities. Car show awards begin at 2pm, chili/rib cookoff awards start at 4pm, and live entertainment will be from 7pm to 11pm. For more information, please contact Wesley Hooper, the City Manager, at 575-395-3340 ext. 221 or visit the event’s Facebook page.

Pecos City-Wide cleanup

Pecos will be hosting their bi-annual city-wide cleanup on Saturday, October 21st from 8am to 12pm, starting at City Hall, located at 115 W. 3rd Street. Afterwards, there will be burgers and chance to win the “prestigious trash trophy.” You can learn more by calling City Hall at 432-445-2421 or visiting the City’s Facebook page.