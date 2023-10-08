PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are some of the events coming up this week from across the Basin for the week beginning on October 8th.

Columbus Day

Monday, October 9th is Columbus Day. City Offices across the Basin will be closed and reopen on Tuesday, October 10th.

Last day to register

October 10th is the last day to register to vote in this year’s November elections.

Solar Eclipse

The Solar Eclipse is set to happen on Saturday, October 14th, with many organizations across the Basin hosting events centered around the celestial event. NASA has also named the Permian Basin as the best place the view the event. The Ector County Library will be holding a Solar Eclipse Viewing event, beginning at 11am on Saturday. There will be free viewing sunglasses, a telescope, activities, crafts, and story time about the eclipse. You can learn more about this event here.

West Texas Symphony ‘Cirque Musica Symphonic’

Cirque Music Symphonic will be coming to the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center this Saturday, bringing a world-renowned cast, West Texas Symphony orchestra performing popular classical music, as well as original music. Tickets range from $33 to $60, with student tickets being $12 with a paying adult or valid college ID. You can learn more about this event on the West Texas Symphony’s website.

UTPB Solar Eclipse and STEAMfest

The University of Texas Permian Basin will be hosting a free event all day this Saturday, celebrating the solar eclipse and STEAMfest. Attendees will be able to watch the solar eclipse, participate in interactive science and art activities, and talk with subject experts, STEM educators, and NASA professionals. You can learn more about this event on the story we did in late September.

Midland Fall Festival and Resource Fair

Midland Health Services will be hosting the second annual Fall Festival and Resource Fair on Saturday, October 14th at Dennis the Menace Park. With a pumpkin coloring contest, free food, flu shots, eclipse viewing, local resources, and games, Midland Health Services says it is a chance to have family fun and support the community. You can learn more on the Midland Health Services Facebook page.

Ector County Library Basement Book Sale

On Saturday, October 14th, from 9:30pm to 2pm, you will be able to stuff a bag full of whatever books you pick for only $5.