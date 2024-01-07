PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are some of the events coming up this week from across the Basin for the week of January 7th.

Monday, January 8th

The West Texas Symphony will be holding auditions for its “Voices of the Permian Basin” youth choir. Auditions are open to students from second to eighth will be held from 6pm to 8pm, each audition will last about 10 minutes. You can learn more here.

Tuesday, January 9th

The Sibley Nature Center will be hosting its “Tales and Trails” interactive story time from 9:30am to 10:30am for children ages 2-4 years old. Registration closes at 12pm on Monday. You can learn more here.

Wednesday, January 10th

Keep Midland Beautiful and Midland County Public Libraries will be hosting a Lunch and Learn event about Recycling in Midland at Centennial Library, beginning at noon. You can learn more here.

Thursday, January 11th

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its “Cup of Joe with the S.O. at Back in the Day Café from 7am to 8am. The Café is located at 4317 W. Illinois Avenue in Midland. You can learn more here.

The Permian Basin Regional Medical Center will be breaking ground on its new Dialysis Center at 2pm at the open lot on NE Mustang Drive in Andrews. The event is open to the public. You can learn more here.

Friday, January 12th