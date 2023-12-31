PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are some of the events coming up this week from across the Basin for the week of December 31st.
Sunday, December 31st – New Years Eve
Monday, January 1st – New Years Day
- The last day to visit Starbright Village at McKinney Park until the next holiday season. You can visit from 6pm to 11pm any day of the week. Learn more here.
Tuesday, January 2nd
- Pecos Mayor Winkles will be hosting “Talk Tuesday with the Mayor” at Starbucks, where you can share your thoughts, ask questions, or just get to know the mayor. The event will begin at 10am and will continue until done. You can learn more here.
Thursday, January 4th
- Sibley Nature Center is hosting their “Hike with a Homeless Pet” event beginning at 9am. You can learn more here.
Friday, January 5th
- Odessa Arts is hosting their first “First Friday ODTX” of 2024! Join Odessa Arts and several participating businesses and organizations from 6-9pm in Downtown Odessa. You can learn more about this monthly event here.
Saturday, January 6th
- The Midland Downtown Farmer’s Market will be at 404 North Colorado Street from 9am to noon, selling local goods to the community. You can learn more by visiting their Facebook page here.