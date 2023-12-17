PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are some of the events coming up this week from across the Basin for the week of December 17th.
- Odessa’s Starbright Casitas is happening at 5th Street and Grant Avenue from 6pm until 10pm, every Thursday to Saturday, until December 23rd. You can learn more here.
- Starbright Village, located in McKinney Park in Odessa, will be up for visitors until January 1st. Santa will be visiting the village on December 22nd and 23rd. You can learn more here.
Monday, December 18th
- Fix West Texas will be breaking ground on their new facility at 3pm. The groundbreaker will be at 9507 West County Road 77, behind Mid-Cities Church on Highway 191. You can learn more about the event and Fix West Texas here.
Tuesday, December 19th
- Music City Mall will be hosting “Working for a Cause not Applause” from 4pm to 10pm, with a Christmas Expo and Christmas Concert. This is a free family event that you can learn more about on the City of Odessa’s Facebook here.
- The West Texas Symphony will be hosting Lone Star Brass and presenting the “Basin Brass Christmas Bonanza!” at 7:30pm at St. Ann’s Catholic Church Midland. You can learn more and purchase tickets here.
Friday, December 22nd
- Creamlab N7 in Midland will be hosting their ‘Santa’s Ice Cream Workshop’ event where kids can take pictures and make their own Christmas Ice Cream with Santa and the Grinch from 10am until noon. It costs $20 per kid with a $5 discount for additional kids. You can learn more here.