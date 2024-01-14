PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Here are some of the events coming up this week from across the Basin for the week of January 14th.
Monday, January 15th – Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- The “Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club” will be hosting the “I Have a Dream” Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, beginning at 11:30am, located at 2300 Butternut. Tickets are $65. You can learn more here.
Wednesday, January 17th
- Fort Stockton High School’s Student Council will be hosting a Blood Drive in the Panther Gym from 9am to 2pm. Walk-ins are welcome. you can find more information on FSISD’s Facebook page.
Thursday, January 18th
- The Reagan Hospital District will also be hosting a Blood Drive, in honor of National Blood Donor Month, from 11am to 3pm in the Bloodmobile in the parking lot. You can learn more here.
- The Sibley Nature Center will be starting a new series called ‘Ned Talks,’ with 4 sessions of nature and environmental discussions. The series begins on Thursday from 12 to 1pm. You can learn more here.
- West Texas Winds will be putting on its spring concert at First Methodist Midland, beginning at 7:30pm. Tickets are $25 and $12 for students. You can learn more on the West Texas Winds website.
Saturday, January 20th
- Music City Mall is hosting ‘Winter Wonderland Color the Weather’ with a Live Weather Workshop beginning at 1pm at the Music City Mall Carousel Stage. You can learn more here and enter your submissions for the contest here.