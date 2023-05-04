ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly fired 15 rounds into his former home while his wife and several children, ages 18, 12, and 10, were sleeping. Ivan Garay, 37, has been charged with one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, three counts of Deadly Conduct, and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, shortly after 3:00 a.m. on April 25, officers were dispatched to a home on Ada Street to investigate after a woman called 911 and said her estranged husband, identified as Garay, shot at their home. In route, dispatch told officers that there was a “safety alert” on the residence and that Garay was known to be armed and uncooperative with police.

At the scene, investigators met with Garay’s wife who said she’d been separated from her husband for nearly two months and said he began texting her the day before asking for money. In a text exchange, Garay allegedly told his wife “just remember” in response to phone calls and text messages that went unanswered. Around 2:30 a.m., the woman said Garay tried to call her via Snapchat- that was the last contact she had with Garay before shots rang out.

According to the report, Garay’s estranged wife heard a diesel truck idling in front of her home- when she looked out the window, she reportedly saw Garay’s green Chevrolet Truck parked outside. That’s when she heard multiple gunshots as bullets tore through her bedroom wall. Investigators said they found multiple bullet holes in the walls of the home and at least 15 rifle casings in the front yard, where Garay had been parked.

Investigators made contact with Garay by phone and said he denied any involvement in the shooting. He told officers he was at his home on May Street and that his truck was parked outside and no one else had access to it.

Investigators visited the residence and said the Chevrolet truck was still warm to the touch and had been recently operated. In an interview, Garay admitted to owning a firearm and said he would probably have gunshot residue on his hands because he’d fired his weapon earlier in the week. He admitted he’d driven by his estranged wife’s home earlier that night, but again denied any involvement in the shooting.

Officers obtained a search warrant and said they found rifle rounds matching those found at the scene, along with .3 grams of cocaine. Garay was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $104,000 bond.