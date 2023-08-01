ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he allegedly stalked his estranged wife and damaged several vehicles in the process. Aymen Al Daraji, 32, has been charged with Stalking and three counts of Criminal Mischief.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, in May, officers were called to a home on Keystone Drive after a known suspect reportedly slashed tires on several vehicles. One of the victims said she recognized the suspect as Al Daraji, her husband from whom she was estranged and divorcing. Investigators said Al Daraji was caught on camera and license plate readers in the area confirmed his vehicle was in the area when the tires were damaged.

Then, on July 21, officers were again contacted by the victim in the criminal mischief case. This time, the woman said that Al Daraji had been stalking and harassing her. Officers said that on July 12 Al Daraji called 911 and asked for a welfare check and claimed that the child he shared with the victim was being “trafficked”. When officers checked on the child and discovered that she was fine, Al Daraji admitted that he was “tired” of his estranged wife not answering his calls. Al Daraji also allegedly sent the victim numerous “derogatory, embarrassing, and alarming” messages, the report stated.

Al Daraji was arrested on July 30 and remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $21,500.