ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: Ector County Sheriff says one man is dead after a shooting late Tuesday afternoon.

Around 5:35 p.m. on March 28, deputies and paramedics were called to the 10000 block of Westridge after shots were fired. Sheriff Griffis said a man, whose name has not yet been released, was found dead in the driveway of the property.

Another man, who has also not yet been identified, has been detained and is believed to be the “shooter”. The investigation is ongoing and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in West Odessa.

Sheriff Mike Griffis said he is in route to the scene in the area of Westridge and Cypress. No other details have been released and the investigation is ongoing. We will update as more information becomes available.