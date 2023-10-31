

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- For more than two decades, local filmmaker and horror enthusiast Billy Pon and his crew have been serving up scares and thrills at Odessa’s longest-running haunted house; they are back this year with more frightening fun with Mister Blister’s Haunt of Monsters and Madmen and tonight is your last chance to visit Odessa’s spookiest attraction this year.

The haunted house, located at 2215 W 2nd Street, and its spectacular actors will be back for one last performance of the season tonight, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Since 1998, the award-winning film director, known locally as Bloody Bill, has been serving up heart pumping adventure complete with chainsaws, quality props and monsters of every variety. His horror film, Circus of the Dead, was filmed entirely in Odessa. To say Pon knows horror is an understatement.

Are you brave enough to visit this house of horror? Tickets can be purchased online or at the door for $15.00.

Pon said funds from this year’s haunt will help take the outdoor maze indoors; those renovations will come with costly upgrades, such as an indoor sprinkler system, but would allow patrons to experience the fun no matter the weather.