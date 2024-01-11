MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The security company IDEMIA will be hosting a Pop-up TSA PreCheck enrollment event from Monday, February 5th until Friday, February 9th, at the Midland International Air and Space Port.

Sessions are scheduled from 9am to noon and 1pm to 5pm on each day, taking place in the third-floor conference room. Airport officials say MAF is live and ready for appointments.

The TSA says you can enroll in the PreCheck program by following three steps:

Submit an online application and schedule an appointment.

Visit the Midland Air & Space Port and complete the less than 10 minute enrollment, which includes taking fingerprints and a photo for the TSA background check.

Get your Known Traveler Number, which most travelers typically get in three to five days.

TSA is reminding citizens to bring the required documents that prove your identity and citizenship status.

You can learn more about TSA PreCheck on the TSA website.