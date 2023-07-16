JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Located approximately 16 miles northeast of Fort Davis, the observatory sits atop Mount Locke and Mount Fowlkes in the Davis Mountains.

McDonald Observatory is a research unit of The University of Texas at Austin within some of the darkest night skies in the United States.

The McDonald Observatory consists of 4 main principal research telescopes: The Giant Magellan Telescope, The Hobby-Eberly Telescope, The Harlan J. Smith Telescope, and The Otto Struve Telescope.

The McDonald Observatory is open to the public from Tuesday through Saturday, from 12pm to 5pm. All visitors must check in at the Frank N. Bush Visitor Center.

The McDonald Observatory helped to establish an International Dark Sky Reserve in the Big Bend region of West Texas and Northern Mexico, known as The Greater Big Bend International Dark Sky Reserve. The reserve encompasses almost 10 million acres of land, including the observatory, and recently celebrated it’s 1 year anniversary in April.

More information can be found on the McDonald Observatory website.