MARFA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- With the main grounds on a 340-acre site of a former military base, and houses most of Chinati’s permanently installed collection, special exhibition spaces, offices, and residences.

There are 2 types of guided tours available:

The Full Collection Tour at 9:15am visits all available installations, including the two off-site locations. Costing $30, this tour takes approximately 6 hours including a break for lunch.

The Selections Tour at 9:45am and 1:45pm visits Donald Judd’s untitled works in mill aluminum, Dan Flavin’s untitled (Marfa Project), the special exhibition gallery, as well as the two off-site locations. This tour costs $25 and takes approximately 3 hours.

Open viewing is $15 but only allows for limited access to museum grounds and select works.

Tour reservations are encouraged and are subject to cancellation. Reservations will be refunded in full.

Admission is free for Chinati members, children under 17, active military, and Brewster/Jeff Davis/Presidio County residents.

Discounts are available for people ages 65 and older, students, teachers, and healthcare workers.

The Chinati Foundation is open Wednesday through Sunday from 9am to 5pm, but the front gate closes at 4pm. Guided tours guests are advised to arrive 15 minutes before the tour time.

