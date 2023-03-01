MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Basin PBS will be showing Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile at Centennial park on Thursday, March 16 as part of their first ever Movie in the Park event.

While the film starts at dusk, or roughly 7:15pm, the education department will be hosting an activity and showing a PBS Kids episode starting at 6:30pm.

The entire event is free and open to the public, including popcorn, pickles, and water.

Be sure to bring a blanket, lawn chair, or even a picnic and enjoy a family friendly movie!