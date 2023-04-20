(KMID/KPEJ) – Across the Permian Basin, pipelines fill the grounds beneath us carrying a multitude of different things. Every year in April, National Safe Digging Month is an opportunity to remind homeowners, contractors, and professional excavators to keep communities safe.

Atmos energy says one of the most common causes of outside natural gas leaks is digging or construction that disturbs natural gas pipelines.

“Digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can result in disruptions to critical services, serious injuries, and costly repairs to underground utility lines,” said Andrea Goodson, Atmos Energy Public Affairs Manager.

For homeowners planning future digging projects, Atmos energy says to do the following:

Plan ahead. If work is scheduled for an upcoming weekend, make a free 811 request on Monday or Tuesday – providing ample time for the approximate location of lines to be marked.

Confirm that all lines have been marked.

Consider moving the location of your project if it is near utility line markings.

If a contractor has been hired, confirm that the contractor has contacted 811. Don’t allow work to begin if the lines are not marked.

Please visit 811beforeyoudig.com for complete information.

The Atmos Energy Damage Prevention Ambassador Program is empowering employees year-round to help eliminate pipeline damages by making stops at excavation sites to educate the public and promote safe digging practices.

As part of National Safe Digging Month, Atmos Energy is asking everyone to become a safety ambassador by taking the Atmos Energy Call 811 Pledge at the website here.