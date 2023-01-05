ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- With less than a week to go before the start of the Texas Legislative session, a lot is at stake. Republicans once again control both chambers and will have their hands full addressing thousands of bills over the next few months.

One bill that will be debated could have lasting impacts on the energy industry. State representative Brooks Landgraf filed a new bill aimed at stalling the passing of any new federal regulations on oil and gas production.

The “Texas Energy Independence Act” bill would block any new federal regulations that are not already existing law. In a statement Representative Landgraf explained in part:

“Texas oil and gas production provides billions of dollars of tax revenue and directly or indirectly employs Texans in every corner of the state.”

Landgraf continues… “We produce oil and natural gas cleaner, safer and with more concern for human life and dignity than any other major oil producing region on earth. The Texas Energy Independence Act will help preserve the Texas economy and hopefully the United States of America as a global force for good.”

The 88th Texas Legislative session begins next week on January 10th. Representatives and state senators have been filing bills since November.

For a closer look at the other bills that will be up for debate and to track the session as it plays out, visit the Legislative Reference Library of Texas.