ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Endless Horizons has announced it will close after 48 years, despite a months long campaign to keep the iconic record store afloat.

In a Facebook post, owner Sam Logan said, “It is with heavy heart that we announce that October 21st will be our last day of operations.”

Logan said he’s grateful that he and his family have been able to serve the community for so many years.

“We don’t want you to be sad because we are grateful for being able to serve this community…come by and let’s make some final memories together,” Logan said.

The record store, located at 2525 Andrews Highway, will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every Monday through Saturday, and from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. every Sunday until October 21. Items in the store have been discounted by 50%.