ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Celebrated the third Saturday in April, Record Store Day was conceived in 2007 as a way to celebrate music and spread the word about the unique culture surrounding nearly 1,400 independently owned records across the country and thousands of similar stores internationally. As part of Saturday’s celebration, Endless Horizons is set to celebrate Record Store Day in a big way- with a limited-edition Taylor Swift album.

Swift’s album, “Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions” will drop, along with countless other special edition albums, April 22 at 10:00 a.m. Taylor and her collaborators recorded the Grammy-winning release during the COVID-19 lockdown, but didn’t get to play their work together until Sept. 2020, when the Long Pond Studio Sessions brought together Swift, Aaron Dessner (The National) and Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) for a live recording and Disney+ documentary.

Owner Sam Logan said his store has been celebrating the special day for 10 years.

“Every year there’s always at least one release for Record Store Day that people are after and this year it’s, by far, the Taylor Swift album. We’ve been getting phone calls and emails and Facebook messages about this for probably two months now. People started asking if they could camp out and we said, ‘sure’,: Logan said.

A small group of people had already formed outside Endless Horizons as of 7:30 p.m. with Swift fans itching to get their hands on the album.

“The first guy in line got here at at 1:30 this afternoon. Most of these guys here are for their daughters or granddaughter’s and I think that’s the most adorable thing ever. There’s something about Taylor Swift fans…I appreciate their loyalty and their enthusiasm,” Logan said.

Other albums available tomorrow include Dolly Parton, Billy Joel, Miles Davis, Pearl Jam, Paul McCartney, and Madonna. For a complete list of special edition albums scheduled to drop, click here.

This will be Endless Horizon’s last Record Store Day inits original location. Logan said the store will relocate to a new, yet to be determined location, in the near future.