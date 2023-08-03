ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Endless Horizons owner Sam Logan issued an “urgent appeal” to the community amid the looming threat of closure.

“It is with a heavy heart that Endless Horizons, the beloved local record store and community hub, announces the looming threat of closure due to the relentless challenges posted by the ongoing global economic downturn. As a cherished cornerstone of the community for almost half a century, and as the oldest active record store in Texas, the imminent shutdown of Endless Horizons would not only be a devastating loss for music lovers but also a significant blow to the cultural fabric of our city,” Logan said.

Logan and his employees have worked tirelessly through the last few years, adapting to changing times, and facing a sharp decline in businesses because of digital music platforms and the coronavirus pandemic, which delt a harsh blow to many small businesses across the country and the world.

Adding further to the store’s economic woes is the public perception that the store has already been shuttered. Earlier this year, Logan announced that the business would be moving from its iconic location near Odessa College because of issues with the lease- Logan said he and his team have been looking for other locations, and truly want to relocate, but they need the community to understand, the record store is still in business, and hopes to remain so.

“In these dire times, we humbly request the unwavering support of our cherished community to rally behind Endless Horizons and help us avert this looming crisis. There are several ways individuals and groups can contribute to our survival,” Logan said.

If you want to help the struggling store, here are a few ways to so:

Visit the store and shop locally: Every purchase, no matter how big or small, makes a difference in sustaining the business and supporting the passionate staff. The store is located at 2525 Andrews Highway.

Spread the word: Share the story with friends, family, and colleagues, encouraging them to visit Endless Horizons and experience the joy of browsing through the curated selection of vinyl records, and more.

Support the shop’s T-shirt campaign: You’ll find a pinned post on the Facebook page to view the link to purchase a shirt immortalizing the iconic building in central Odessa.

Gift certificates and donations: Consider purchasing gift certificates for future use or making donations to help sustain operations during these challenging times.

“Our community has always been the heart and soul of Endless Horizons,” said Logan. “Together, we have celebrated many concerts, events and the art of music. We now stand at a crucial juncture, and it is the support of our community that will determine our future. We implore you to stand with us and ensure that the spirit of Endless Horizons lives on.”